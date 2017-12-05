2017 Horse Racing Ireland Award Winners Announced

Aidan O’Brien, who this year broke the world record for the number of Group 1 winners trained in a calendar year, received further accolade today when honoured with the Contribution to the Industry Award at the annual Horse Racing Ireland Awards.

The winners in seven categories were announced at a reception at Leopardstown Racecourse which was attended by many of the industry’s leading figures. Guest of honour was Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD and guests were welcomed by Chairman of HRI, Joe Keeling.

The winners of the 15th annual awards were as follows:

Contribution to the Industry Award: Aidan O’Brien

Horse of the Year Award: Sizing John

National Hunt Award: Jessica Harrington

Flat Award: Colin Keane

Outstanding Achievement Award: Joseph O’Brien

Point-To-Point Award: Barry O’Neill

Racecourse of the Year Award: Down Royal Racecourse

Sizing John, owned by the late Ann and Alan Potts, was the deserving winner of the Horse of the Year Award. He became the first horse to win three Gold Cups in one season with an unforgettable triumph in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup, coming in between victories in the Stan James Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown and a thrilling victory in the Punchestown Gold Cup.

The National Hunt Award went to Jessica Harrington who enjoyed a terrific season with the highlight undoubtedly the brilliant Sizing John which gave her a first success in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup with her first runner in the race. He also won the Stan James Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown and the Punchestown Gold Cup becoming the first horse to win all three races in the same year. Also at the highest level, Our Duke took the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas and landed the richest prize in the National Hunt calendar in Ireland when taking the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Jessica became the leading female trainer at the Cheltenham Festival when bringing her tally to 11 winners with the victories of Supasundae and Rock The World.

Colin Keane was the winner of the Flat Award. Having finished runner-up in the last two Irish Flat Jockeys’ Championships, the 23-year-old Meathman went one better in 2017 clinching a memorable first title with 100 winners, winning by 12. His boss Ger Lyons supplied Colin with 67 winners during the year with Psychedelic Funk’s victory in the Concorde Stakes at Tipperary and Treasuring’s triumph in the Curragh Stakes two main highlights. Colin also teamed up with the English-trained Realtra to win both the EBF Brownstown Stakes at Fairyhouse and the Fairy Bridge Stakes at Tipperary while a memorable year was wrapped up as he recorded his first Group 1 success on the Tony Martin-trained Laganore in the Premio Lydia Tesio in Italy.

Minister Michael Creed, Horse Racing Ireland Chairman Joe Keeling and Brian Kavanagh, Chief Executive of Horse Racing Ireland, presented the Contribution to the Industry Award to Aidan O’Brien who has been a leading force in the industry for over 25 years. Irish Champion Flat trainer in terms of prizemoney won in every season since 1999, Aidan broke all manner of records in National Hunt in his early years and he continues to do so on the Flat to this very day. He became the first trainer to win the Epsom Derby in three consecutive years when Australia, ridden by his son Joseph, won in 2014, following on from Ruler Of The World and Camelot. Camelot’s success was more remarkable as it was the first father/son trainer/jockey partnership to win a British classic. The pair repeated the feat with Australia in the same race in 2014 and they also landed the Doncaster St Leger with Leading Light in 2013. In October 2016, he recorded a magnificent 1-2-3 in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly when the Ryan Moore-ridden Found led home Highland Reel and Order Of St George. Aidan enjoyed his 300th Group 1/Grade 1 winner (Flat and National Hunt combined) when Highland Reel took the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and he would go on to set a new world record for the number of Group/Grade 1 wins in a calendar year. Saxon Warrior set a new mark when landing the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster and Aidan brought his tally for 2017 to 27 winners when Mendelssohn won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf early last month. Aidan was crowned champion trainer in Britain for the sixth time this year.

Horse Racing Ireland Chief Executive, Brian Kavanagh, said: “2017 saw Irish-trained and Irish-bred horses continue to raise the bar both internationally and here at home. Aidan O’Brien has been setting a standard for over two decades and this year went one step further with a phenomenal world record 27 Group 1 wins. From an unforgettable Cheltenham with a record 19 Irish-trained winners, right through to the Melbourne Cup success for Joseph O’Brien, this has been a year to remember and celebrate.”

It was no surprise to see the Outstanding Achievement Award go to Joseph O’Brien who’s short training career has been nothing short of remarkable. He reached new heights when becoming the youngest trainer at the age of 24 to win one of the world’s most famous races, the Emirates Melbourne Cup with Rekindling which became the first three-year-old to win the race since 1941. Closer to home, another big race successes for Joseph in a memorable first full calendar year with a licence came courtesy of Tigris River in the Guinness Galway Hurdle while Rekindling also won the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown and the Curragh Cup. Joseph also has the distinction of saddling well over 100 winners since January 1.

The Point-To-Point Award stays in County Wexford and went to Barry O’Neill for the first time. This season, Barry broke the 13-year stranglehold on the championship set by Derek O’Connor and 2016 HRI award winner Jamie Codd. Barry went to the top of the leading riders’ table at Tinahely in October 2016 and maintained his advantage for the remainder of the season. He had been runner-up in the title and finished third on three previous occasions. The former dual novice champion had 295 rides which resulted in 66 winners. Barry also enjoyed another landmark in his career when he rode his 400th winner at Stradbally in April on the Jim Dreaper-trained Mullaghmurphy Blue. In addition to securing his first Irish Field riders’ title last season, he also claimed his first Eastern riders’ title.

The Racecourse of the Year Award was won by Down Royal, one of the most popular and progressive racecourses in the country. The racecourse has undergone a huge amount of development and improvement over the past decade, and hosts the first Grade 1 race of the jumps season every year. The award was presented to racecourse chairman Jim Nicholson and manager Mike Todd.

Horse Racing Ireland Chairman, Joe Keeling, commented: “Today has allowed Horse Racing Ireland honour the wonderful achievements of the Irish racing industry throughout 2017. Many congratulations to the many nominees and the deserving winners and I wish everyone in the Irish racing industry continued success in the year ahead.”

The award winners received specially commissioned bronze trophies created by sculptor Siobhan Bulfin.

EDITOR’S NOTES:

Profiles of Award Winners

The Winners and Nominees for the 2017 Awards are as follows:

NATIONAL HUNT AWARD

Gordon Elliott

Willie Mullins

Ruby Walsh

Jessica Harrington – WINNER

Robbie Power

Henry de Bromhead

FLAT AWARD

Aidan O’Brien

Ger Lyons

Colin Keane – WINNER

Seamie Heffernan

Oisin Orr

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT

Lisa O’Neill

Rachael Blackmore

Padraig Beggy

Pat Kelly

Joseph O’Brien – WINNER

Jack Kennedy

HORSE OF THE YEAR

Sizing John – WINNER

Our Duke

Winter

Un De Sceaux

Capri

Highland Reel

POINT-TO-POINT

Barry O’Neill – WINNER

Colin Bowe

Denis Murphy

Jamie Codd

Liz Lalor

CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDUSTRY

The Contribution to the Industry Award was presented to Aidan O’Brien. Previous winners include Mrs Maureen Mullins, Des Scahill, Mick O’Toole, Jim Bolger, Moyglare Stud, Dermot Weld, Colm Murray and Michael Kinane.

RACECOURSE OF THE YEAR

Racecourse of the Year went to Down Royal