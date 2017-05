2017 Galway Senior Football Championship Panel Named.

The 2017 Galway Senior Football Championship Panel has been announced. Of the 31 players , 28 of them were involved in the eight matches played in the National League.

The squad in full is

Ruairí Lavelle (Renvyle)

– Maghnus Breathnach (An Spidéal)

– Bernard Power (Corofin)

– Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn)

– Luke Burke (Caltra)

– Michael Farragher (Corofin)

– Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

– Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

– Declan Kyne (Clonbur)

– Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

– Liam Silke (Corofin)

– Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)

– David Wynne (Maigh Cuilinn)

– David Walsh (Killannin)

– Paul Conroy (St. James’)

– Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

– Fiontán Ó Curraoin (Mícheál Breathnach)

– Ronan Steede (Corofin)

– Enda Tierney (Oughterard)

– Seán Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

– Eamonn Brannigan (St. Michael’s)

– Ian Burke (Corofin)

– Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

– Danny Cummins (Claregalway)

– Michael Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

– Micheál Lundy (Corofin)

– Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

– Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

– Michael Meehan (Caltra)

– Gary Sice (Corofin)

– Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)