Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 2017 Galway Pride Festival gets underway this afternoon.

The annual week long event offers a full seven day programme which includes exhibitions, mental and sexual health workshops, public discussions, street parties and a wide range of musical and stage performances.

One of the main highlights of this years event will be the Pride Parade, which will march from City Hall towards the Claddagh on Saturday afternoon.

The festival runs until Sunday the 13th and a full list of planned events can be found on GalwayPride.com.

Meanwhile, a separate festival planned to celebrate the LGBT community from the 11th to the 20th of this month has been cancelled.

