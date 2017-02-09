2017 Galway Football Championship Draws

2017 Senior Football Championship First Round Draw
- St Michaels v Leitir Mor
- Monivea Abbey v Kilconly
- Salthill Knocknacarra v Milltown
- Moycullen v Micheal Breathnach
- Annaghdown v Killererin
- Caltra v St James
- Killannin v Tuam Stars
- Caherlistrane v Barna
- Cortoon Shamrocks v Corofin
- Mountbellew Moylough v An Cheathru Rua
2017 Intermediate Football Championship First Round Draw
- Aran Islands v Clifden
- Athenry v Glenamaddy
- Carna Cashel v Oranmore Maree
- Dunmore MacHales v Kilkerrin Clonberne
- Claregalway v Oughterard
- Ballinasloe v Headford
- St Brendans v Spiddal
- Williamstown v Menlough
Games to be played on the weekend of May 13th/14th