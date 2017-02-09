2017 Galway Football Championship Draws

2017 Senior Football Championship First Round Draw

St Michaels v Leitir Mor Monivea Abbey v Kilconly Salthill Knocknacarra v Milltown Moycullen v Micheal Breathnach Annaghdown v Killererin Caltra v St James Killannin v Tuam Stars Caherlistrane v Barna Cortoon Shamrocks v Corofin Mountbellew Moylough v An Cheathru Rua

2017 Intermediate Football Championship First Round Draw

Aran Islands v Clifden Athenry v Glenamaddy Carna Cashel v Oranmore Maree Dunmore MacHales v Kilkerrin Clonberne Claregalway v Oughterard Ballinasloe v Headford St Brendans v Spiddal Williamstown v Menlough

Games to be played on the weekend of May 13th/14th