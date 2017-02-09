15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Corofin v Cortoon

2017 Galway Football Championship Draws

By Sport GBFM
February 9, 2017

Time posted: 8:35 am

2017 Senior Football Championship First Round Draw

  1. St Michaels v Leitir Mor
  2. Monivea Abbey v Kilconly
  3. Salthill Knocknacarra v Milltown
  4. Moycullen v Micheal Breathnach
  5. Annaghdown v Killererin
  6. Caltra v St James
  7. Killannin v Tuam Stars
  8. Caherlistrane v Barna
  9. Cortoon Shamrocks v Corofin
  10. Mountbellew Moylough v An Cheathru Rua

 

2017 Intermediate Football Championship First Round Draw

  1. Aran Islands v Clifden
  2. Athenry v Glenamaddy
  3. Carna Cashel v Oranmore Maree
  4. Dunmore MacHales v Kilkerrin Clonberne
  5. Claregalway v Oughterard
  6. Ballinasloe v Headford
  7. St Brendans v Spiddal
  8. Williamstown v Menlough

Games to be played on the weekend of May 13th/14th

 

