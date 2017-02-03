2017 – An Exciting Year For Women’s Rugby

Ireland go into the Women’s Six Nations full of confidence on the back of a lot of hard work done during the November Internationals and three years of success including an historic win over the Black Ferns (New Zealand Women) at the 2014 Womens World Cup and victory in the 2015 Six Nations.

The interest will certainly get even higher this year as Ireland hosts the Women’s Rugby World Cup and at provincial level, Connacht have a very good chance of winning the Inter-Provincials after going close last year, only just losing out to Leinster with wins over Munster and Ulster under their belts.

Even at club level, we have seen Galwegians Women win the All-Ireland Cup and NUI Galway win the Inter Varsities.

Ruth O’Reilly plays with Galwegians, Connacht and Ireland and she joined John in studio to talk about the state of play in Womens Rugby at the Moment.

https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/sports.podcast/RUTH+O%27REILLY.MP3