The Wagon Wheel

2017 ends on a high for Ladies Football

By Sport GBFM
December 5, 2017

Time posted: 12:33 pm

2017 is ending on a high for Ladies Gaelic Football with big crowds, high-quality All Ireland club finals and prominent media coverage.

All three deciders were closely-contested and full of drama, with the Intermediate Final between Dunboyne and Kinsale thrilling the crowd at Parnell Park on Sunday.

‘I was shocked by the standard of our first-half’, says Dunboyne manager Brendan Quinn. ’It was pure class, 2-7 to 2-7’.

Jerome Quinn’s review of the weekend also features Cora Staunton, Martha Carter (both Carnacon, Mayo) and Hannah Looney (Aghada, Cork).

 

Sport
