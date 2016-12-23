15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

xmas-sports-quiz

2016 Sports Quiz Results

By Sport GBFM
December 23, 2016

Time posted: 7:03 pm

Well done to PETER LYONS in Raheen, Athenry who got the magic 100 out of 100 correct! Thanks to everyone who took part. Here are the answers:

  1. Who is the current NBA MVP? Stephen Curry
  2. Who is the current women’s Australian Open tennis champion? Angelique Kerber
  3. Who was the top scorer at Euro 2016? Antoine Griezmann
  4. Which country held a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time in 2016? Azerbaijan
  5. How many tries did Connacht score in their Pro12 final win over Leinster? 3
  6. How many gold medals did Usain Bolt win at the 2016 Rio Olympics? 3(100m, 200m and 4 x 100m)
  7. Who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final? Eder
  8. Who was named Man of the Match in the All-Ireland hurling final 2016? Seamus Callanan
  9. Which former grand slam champion defeated both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on his way to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics? Juan Martin Del Potro
  10. Who are the Aviva 2016 English Premiership champions? Saracens
  11. The United States finished top of the medal table at the Rio Olympics. Which nation came in second? Great Britain
  12. Which team did the Denver Broncos defeat to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl 50? Carolina Panthers
  13. Which US city held its maiden UFC event in November of this year? New York City
  14. Michael Phelps won 5 gold and 1 silver medal at the Rio Olympics. But which event did he win silver in? 100m Butterfly
  15. Who defeated Ding Junhui at The Crucible to become the 2016 World Snooker Champion? Mark Selby
  16. What team were crowned Rugby League Ireland champions in 2016? Galway Tribesmen
  17. Who knocked Galway out of this year’s All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship? Donegal
  18. In Junior Soccer, what club won their first ever Galway Premier League title this year? St Bernards
  19. In which city did Olive Loughnane receive her retrospective World Championship Gold medal this year? Amsterdam
  20. What Irish sportsman’s autobiography is called ‘Walking Tall’? Rob Heffernan
  21. At which race course did Galway jockey Paddy Brennan clock up his 1000th jumps winner in Britain and Ireland? Warwick
  22. Who was recently appointed the new Galway senior camogie manager? Mark Dunne
  23. Against which club did Tommy Dunne manage Galway United for the final time before his departure? Cork City
  24. Which driver won the Galway Summer stages rally? Niall Maguire
  25. When the O’Donovan brothers won rowing silver for Ireland at the Rio Olympics, which country won Gold? France
  26. How many shots did Shane Lowry lead by going into the final round of the US Open? 4
  27. Who coached the Irish U20 rugby team to reach this year’s World Championship final? Nigel Carolan
  28. How many runs were scored from the four balls bowled in the final over of the World Twenty 20 final? 24
  29. In which American city did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series of Baseball? Cleveland
  30. Who was appointed the new Galway Senior Ladies football manager in November? Stephen Glennon
  31. Who defeated Galway United in the Airtricity League U19 final this year? UCD
  32. Which former New York Knicks NBA player competed at this year’s Galway Masters Basketball tournament? Charles Smith
  33. Who won the Galway County Senior Mens Cross Country title this year for the first time? Brian O’Connor
  34. Which Galway golf club won this year’s AIG Ladies Intermediate Cup? Portumna
  35. How many medals did Eoghan Clifford win at this year’s Paralympics in Rio? 2
  36. Who was appointed the first ever female member of Galway Race Committee in August? Zoe Fitzgerald
  37. Which Galway club were named FAI Club of the Year for 2016? Shiven Rovers
  38. In which sport did Galway Magpies compete this year? Australian Rules football
  39. What club won this year’s Galway County U16 A hurling championship title? Ballygar
  40. Who did Connacht beat in the Pro12 semi finals this year? Glasgow
  41. Who did Ahascragh Fohenagh beat in this year’s Galway Intermediate Hurling Championship final? Ballinderreen
  42. In which Athletics event is Galway’s Sean Breathnach the current national senior champion? Shot Putt
  43. Which French mountain did Chris Froome run up during this year’s Tour De France? Mont Ventoux
  44. Who scored Galway’s first point in this year’s All Ireland Minor football final? Dessie Conneely
  45. Who stunned the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA finals? Cleveland Cavaliers
  46. Who won Puerto Rica’s first ever Olympic Gold medal in Rio? Monica Puig
  47. Who were England’s opponents in Sam Allardyce’s only game in charge? Slovakia
  48. What horse gave Ruby Walsh his first Galway Hurdle success in 2016? Clondaw Warrior
  49. How many games did Leicester City lose in total during their title winning campaign last season? 3
  50. Who got the only goal in this year’s county senior hurling final? Sean Skehill
  51. Who secured the winning point for the USA in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine? Ryan Moore
  52. What nationality was Katie Taylor’s opponent in her first professional fight last month? Polish
  53. How many games did St Thomas lose in this year’s Galway senior hurling championship? 3
  54. Who was top scorer overall in the 2016 All Ireland senior football championship? Dean Rock
  55. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made an appearance at the Olympic Games closing ceremony dressed as what character? Super Mario
  56. Which country won the centenary Copa America this year? Chile
  57. Who scored both Galway goals in their FBD final victory over Roscommon? Damien Comer
  58. What is the name of the highly valuable greyhound stolen from his Tipperary trainers home recently? Clares Rocket
  59. How many goals did the Republic of Ireland score at Euro 2016? 3
  60. Who beat Abbeyknockmoy in this year’s All Ireland Intermediate club hurling final? Bennetsbridge
  61. In what sport did Fiji win their first ever Olympic medal in Rio when they took gold? Rugby Sevens
  62. Who scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final? Jesse Lingard
  63. Which 2 teams contested the Galway senior camogie championship final? Sarsfields and Mullagh
  64. Who won the Connacht Schools Senior Cup in Rugby? Colaiste Iognaid (The Jes)
  65. How many Irish trained winners were there at the 2016 Cheltenham Racing Festival? 14
  66. What driver won the Galway International Rally in February? Gary Jennings
  67. What was Tipperary footballers margin of victory over Galway in this year’s All Ireland Senior quarter final? 9 points
  68. In what event did Wayde Van Niekerk smash a 17 year old world record during the Rio Olympics? 400m
  69. Who did the Republic of Ireland beat in a play-off to reach Euro 2016? Bosnia Herzegovina
  70. What nationality is the boxer who controversially beat Michael Conlan at the Rio Olympics? Russian
  71. Who was sent off for Ireland in their historic first test victory in South Africa this year? CJ Stander
  72. Who did Conor McGregor defeat at UFC 205 in November? Eddie Alvarez
  73. Who was man of the match in the 2016 county senior football final between Corofin and Salthill Knocknacarra? Jason Leonard
  74. How many shots under par was Henrik Stenson’s winning score at the Open Championship? 20
  75. Who knocked Galway United out of the FAI Cup this year? Bohemians
  76. Annalise Murphy
  77. Danny Willett
  78. Kieran Marmion
  79. Olive Loughnane
  80. Pat Kearney
  81. Rory Gaffney
  82. Shane Keegan
  83. Val Daly
  84. Willie Ruane
  85. Lewis Hamilton
  86. Cathal Mannion
  87. Argentina (Davis Cup)
  88. David Mullins
  89. Italy (Aga Khan)
  90. Maddie Hinch
  91. Nico Rosberg
  92. Michael Phelps
  93. Oliver Dingley
  94. Scott Evans
  95. Stephanie Meadow
  96. Tom McCartney
  97. Thomas Barr
  98. Angie Kerber
  99. Jason Leonard
  100. Jackie Tyrrell
print
Sport
Galway Gardaí out in force to prevent Christmas road deaths
Deathnotices Saturday 24th Dec, 2016
galway-hurlers-hospital-visit
December 22, 2016
Galway Senior Hurlers visit the Galway Regional Hospital’s Children’s Unit
european-champions-cup-1200x675
December 22, 2016
EPCR Announce Details of Rounds Five and Six of the European Champions Cup
17 March 2016; Trainer Willie Mullins, left, and jockey Ruby Walsh smile to the crowd in the winners' enclosure after winning the Trull House Stud Mares Novices' Hurdle with Limini. Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, England. Picture credit: Seb Daly / SPORTSFILE (Photo by Sportsfile/Corbis via Getty Images)
December 22, 2016
TV3 secures 4-year UK Horseracing Deal

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

christmas-messages-photo
December 24, 2016
Galway church leader calls for respect to be reinstated to world politics
gbfm-news-garda
December 23, 2016
Galway Gardaí out in force to prevent Christmas road deaths

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline