2016 Sports Quiz Results

Well done to PETER LYONS in Raheen, Athenry who got the magic 100 out of 100 correct! Thanks to everyone who took part. Here are the answers:
- Who is the current NBA MVP? Stephen Curry
- Who is the current women’s Australian Open tennis champion? Angelique Kerber
- Who was the top scorer at Euro 2016? Antoine Griezmann
- Which country held a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time in 2016? Azerbaijan
- How many tries did Connacht score in their Pro12 final win over Leinster? 3
- How many gold medals did Usain Bolt win at the 2016 Rio Olympics? 3(100m, 200m and 4 x 100m)
- Who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final? Eder
- Who was named Man of the Match in the All-Ireland hurling final 2016? Seamus Callanan
- Which former grand slam champion defeated both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on his way to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics? Juan Martin Del Potro
- Who are the Aviva 2016 English Premiership champions? Saracens
- The United States finished top of the medal table at the Rio Olympics. Which nation came in second? Great Britain
- Which team did the Denver Broncos defeat to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl 50? Carolina Panthers
- Which US city held its maiden UFC event in November of this year? New York City
- Michael Phelps won 5 gold and 1 silver medal at the Rio Olympics. But which event did he win silver in? 100m Butterfly
- Who defeated Ding Junhui at The Crucible to become the 2016 World Snooker Champion? Mark Selby
- What team were crowned Rugby League Ireland champions in 2016? Galway Tribesmen
- Who knocked Galway out of this year’s All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship? Donegal
- In Junior Soccer, what club won their first ever Galway Premier League title this year? St Bernards
- In which city did Olive Loughnane receive her retrospective World Championship Gold medal this year? Amsterdam
- What Irish sportsman’s autobiography is called ‘Walking Tall’? Rob Heffernan
- At which race course did Galway jockey Paddy Brennan clock up his 1000th jumps winner in Britain and Ireland? Warwick
- Who was recently appointed the new Galway senior camogie manager? Mark Dunne
- Against which club did Tommy Dunne manage Galway United for the final time before his departure? Cork City
- Which driver won the Galway Summer stages rally? Niall Maguire
- When the O’Donovan brothers won rowing silver for Ireland at the Rio Olympics, which country won Gold? France
- How many shots did Shane Lowry lead by going into the final round of the US Open? 4
- Who coached the Irish U20 rugby team to reach this year’s World Championship final? Nigel Carolan
- How many runs were scored from the four balls bowled in the final over of the World Twenty 20 final? 24
- In which American city did the Chicago Cubs win the World Series of Baseball? Cleveland
- Who was appointed the new Galway Senior Ladies football manager in November? Stephen Glennon
- Who defeated Galway United in the Airtricity League U19 final this year? UCD
- Which former New York Knicks NBA player competed at this year’s Galway Masters Basketball tournament? Charles Smith
- Who won the Galway County Senior Mens Cross Country title this year for the first time? Brian O’Connor
- Which Galway golf club won this year’s AIG Ladies Intermediate Cup? Portumna
- How many medals did Eoghan Clifford win at this year’s Paralympics in Rio? 2
- Who was appointed the first ever female member of Galway Race Committee in August? Zoe Fitzgerald
- Which Galway club were named FAI Club of the Year for 2016? Shiven Rovers
- In which sport did Galway Magpies compete this year? Australian Rules football
- What club won this year’s Galway County U16 A hurling championship title? Ballygar
- Who did Connacht beat in the Pro12 semi finals this year? Glasgow
- Who did Ahascragh Fohenagh beat in this year’s Galway Intermediate Hurling Championship final? Ballinderreen
- In which Athletics event is Galway’s Sean Breathnach the current national senior champion? Shot Putt
- Which French mountain did Chris Froome run up during this year’s Tour De France? Mont Ventoux
- Who scored Galway’s first point in this year’s All Ireland Minor football final? Dessie Conneely
- Who stunned the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA finals? Cleveland Cavaliers
- Who won Puerto Rica’s first ever Olympic Gold medal in Rio? Monica Puig
- Who were England’s opponents in Sam Allardyce’s only game in charge? Slovakia
- What horse gave Ruby Walsh his first Galway Hurdle success in 2016? Clondaw Warrior
- How many games did Leicester City lose in total during their title winning campaign last season? 3
- Who got the only goal in this year’s county senior hurling final? Sean Skehill
- Who secured the winning point for the USA in the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine? Ryan Moore
- What nationality was Katie Taylor’s opponent in her first professional fight last month? Polish
- How many games did St Thomas lose in this year’s Galway senior hurling championship? 3
- Who was top scorer overall in the 2016 All Ireland senior football championship? Dean Rock
- Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made an appearance at the Olympic Games closing ceremony dressed as what character? Super Mario
- Which country won the centenary Copa America this year? Chile
- Who scored both Galway goals in their FBD final victory over Roscommon? Damien Comer
- What is the name of the highly valuable greyhound stolen from his Tipperary trainers home recently? Clares Rocket
- How many goals did the Republic of Ireland score at Euro 2016? 3
- Who beat Abbeyknockmoy in this year’s All Ireland Intermediate club hurling final? Bennetsbridge
- In what sport did Fiji win their first ever Olympic medal in Rio when they took gold? Rugby Sevens
- Who scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final? Jesse Lingard
- Which 2 teams contested the Galway senior camogie championship final? Sarsfields and Mullagh
- Who won the Connacht Schools Senior Cup in Rugby? Colaiste Iognaid (The Jes)
- How many Irish trained winners were there at the 2016 Cheltenham Racing Festival? 14
- What driver won the Galway International Rally in February? Gary Jennings
- What was Tipperary footballers margin of victory over Galway in this year’s All Ireland Senior quarter final? 9 points
- In what event did Wayde Van Niekerk smash a 17 year old world record during the Rio Olympics? 400m
- Who did the Republic of Ireland beat in a play-off to reach Euro 2016? Bosnia Herzegovina
- What nationality is the boxer who controversially beat Michael Conlan at the Rio Olympics? Russian
- Who was sent off for Ireland in their historic first test victory in South Africa this year? CJ Stander
- Who did Conor McGregor defeat at UFC 205 in November? Eddie Alvarez
- Who was man of the match in the 2016 county senior football final between Corofin and Salthill Knocknacarra? Jason Leonard
- How many shots under par was Henrik Stenson’s winning score at the Open Championship? 20
- Who knocked Galway United out of the FAI Cup this year? Bohemians
- Annalise Murphy
- Danny Willett
- Kieran Marmion
- Olive Loughnane
- Pat Kearney
- Rory Gaffney
- Shane Keegan
- Val Daly
- Willie Ruane
- Lewis Hamilton
- Cathal Mannion
- Argentina (Davis Cup)
- David Mullins
- Italy (Aga Khan)
- Maddie Hinch
- Nico Rosberg
- Michael Phelps
- Oliver Dingley
- Scott Evans
- Stephanie Meadow
- Tom McCartney
- Thomas Barr
- Angie Kerber
- Jason Leonard
- Jackie Tyrrell