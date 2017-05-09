15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

2000 hectares still affected by gorse fire in Cloosh Valley in Connemara

By GBFM News
May 9, 2017

Time posted: 5:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two thousand hectares are still deemed to be at risk this evening following a forest fire in the Cloosh Valley in Connemara.

The Air Corps has intensified its efforts to contain the blaze with two helicopters dousing the flames with several gallons of water.

The fire which broke out last evening has already caused significant damage to a further two thousand hectares of land.

Emergency efforts to quell the blaze have been hampered by high winds and warm temperatures.

The operation will remain in place this evening and tonight as crews monitor the scene.

Coillte is urging the public to stay away from the area as the emergency operation continues.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
