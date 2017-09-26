15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

200 thousand euro for upgrade of Loughrea sewer network

September 26, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is to invest 200 thousand euro to improve the Loughrea sewer network.

It’s hoped the investment will significantly reduce infiltration in the network and reduce out of sewer flooding and storm water overflow spills to the St Cleran’s River.

Irish Water says this will help to improve water quality.

Irish Water is working with Galway County Council to deliver the Loughrea Town Main Drainage – Gort Road Sewer and Manhole Rehabilitation Contract.

Works are due to start shortly, with an estimated completion date of January 2018.

