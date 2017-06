Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 200 thousand euro has been awarded to Galway County Council for harbour developments in Connemara.

The funding has been announced this afternoon by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed.

112 thousand euro will be used for slipway works and a pier extension at Droim in Lettermore.

A further 75 thousand euro will facilitate pier repairs and reinforcement at Céibh san Ard Thoir in Carna.