15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

20 percent increase in hotel beds planned for Galway

By GBFM News
December 15, 2017

Time posted: 3:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 600 new hotel bedrooms are in the pipeline for Galway from 2020.

That’s according to a new report by Savills Ireland which says that occupancy rates in Galway were up 5 per cent last year compared to 2013.

Within the 3 year period room rates also grew from 75 euro to 95 euro on average.

This past summer, Galway hotels had a vacancy rate of just 5 per cent, outperforming Cork.

Some hotel projects currently underway are an extension to the Park House Hotel at Forster Street to provide 15 new rooms and the development of a new 200-bed hotel at Prospect Hill.

Aaron Spring of Savills Ireland doesn’t think ALL planned hotel projects in Galway will go ahead.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
GAA Announce Details Of 2018 Player Conference
December 15, 2017
UHG apologises in High Court to family of Connemara girl who died in 2011
December 15, 2017
Step forward for Gort Lowlands flood relief scheme
December 15, 2017
Coastal Unit to resume search for man who entered Corrib a month ago

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 15, 2017
GAA Announce Details Of 2018 Player Conference
December 15, 2017
Keane makes three changes to Connacht line up to face Brive
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK