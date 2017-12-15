20 percent increase in hotel beds planned for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 600 new hotel bedrooms are in the pipeline for Galway from 2020.

That’s according to a new report by Savills Ireland which says that occupancy rates in Galway were up 5 per cent last year compared to 2013.

Within the 3 year period room rates also grew from 75 euro to 95 euro on average.

This past summer, Galway hotels had a vacancy rate of just 5 per cent, outperforming Cork.

Some hotel projects currently underway are an extension to the Park House Hotel at Forster Street to provide 15 new rooms and the development of a new 200-bed hotel at Prospect Hill.

Aaron Spring of Savills Ireland doesn’t think ALL planned hotel projects in Galway will go ahead.