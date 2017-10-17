More than 2 thousand Galway customers till without power today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 2 thousand 400 ESB customers in Galway are still without power this morning (17/10) following Storm Ophelia yesterday.

Gusts of up to 150 kilometres an hour resulted in tress falling and power lines coming down.

ESB crews restored power to several thousand homes last night however, a large number of customers across the country may still remain without power for most of today.

The areas in Galway affected are the city, Glenamaddy, Williamstown, Mountbellew, Abbeyknockmoy, Monivea, Derrydonnell, Killimordaly, New Inn, Craughwell, Killeeneen, Labane, Gort, Clostoken, Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Brideswell.

Nationally, 245,000 people are still without power after the storm.

The ESB says most will be back on the grid within 3 to 4 days – but some will remain without supply for up to 10 days.

Spokeswoman Bernadine Maloney claims crews will be drafted in from elsewhere to help.