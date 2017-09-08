15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

2 million euro expansion for Athenry engineering firm

September 8, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – PMS Pavement Managing Service is opening a 2 million euro expansion to its Athenry offices as part of its growing business.

PMS is a civil engineering firm employing 40 people which specialises in the testing, evaluation and management of roads and airports.

Managing Director Kieran Feighan says they are taking on three people in the next month and they expect to add more jobs.

Galway-Roscommon TD and Minister for Communications Denis Naughten is performing the official opening this lunchtime as part of PMS’ 25th anniversary celebrations.

Kieran Feighan says while they moved from Athenry to Oranmore in 2008 they began at NUIG in 1992 and maintain strong links to Galway’s colleges.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
