2.6 million euro for Galway cancer and asthma treatment projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway projects have received funding from Science Foundation Ireland for new cancer and asthma therapies.

A total of 2.6 million euro has been allocated to NUI Galway, with each project focused on generating new knowledge and improving patient care and outcomes.

Minister for Training, Skills and Innovation, John Halligan, says the funding recognises some of Ireland’s top researchers.

It’s hoped the money can be used to advance vital health research at the university.