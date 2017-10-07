15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

2.6 million euro for Galway cancer and asthma treatment projects

By GBFM News
October 7, 2017

Time posted: 11:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway projects have received funding from Science Foundation Ireland for new cancer and asthma therapies.

A total of 2.6 million euro has been allocated to NUI Galway, with each project focused on generating new knowledge and improving patient care and outcomes.

Minister for Training, Skills and Innovation, John Halligan, says the funding recognises some of Ireland’s top researchers.

It’s hoped the money can be used to advance vital health research at the university.

