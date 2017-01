Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2.5 million euro in funding has been allocated for the construction of 11 new homes in Connemara.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney has granted stage 1 approval for the new houses in Letterfrack.

The scheme will be led by Cluid Housing Association as part of the Capital Assistance Scheme Housing Construction Programme.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says the development is a ‘shot in the arm’ for the area.