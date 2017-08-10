2.5 million euro for Galway based antimicrobial technology

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2.5 million euro has been sanctioned for an NUI Galway spin-out which is taking on the global challenge of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

Westway Health was set up in 2012 to commercialise a breakthrough antimicrobial technology developed in NUI Galway’s School of Natural Sciences.

Since its inception, the company has won multiple awards and is developing a product for use in the dairy sector, based on its patented technology.

The funding will be used to advance the development of the company’s lead product in development for the treatment of bovine mastitis.