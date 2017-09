Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of almost 2.5 million euro is being ring fenced for 10 new social houses in Connemara Junior Minister and Galway West TD Seán Kyne has confirmed.

The funding is part of the Local Authority Housing Construction Programme under the Rebuilding Ireland initiative.

The ten new homes in Roundstone will consist of eight 2-bed and two 3-bed units.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Eileen Mannion says its a welcome boost for the local construction industry.