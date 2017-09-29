15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

190 homeless adults sought accommodation in Galway in August

By GBFM News
September 29, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 190 adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in Galway in August.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The majority of those seeking emergency accommodation are men, aged between 25 and 44.

Almost 50 families were registered as homeless in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon in August, nearly half of whom are single-parent families.

Nationally, there were over 8 thousand 200 people in emergency accommodation in August.

Niamh Randall, from the Simon Community says 25 percent more people are now trapped in a homeless situation.

The Housing Minister says any one family in emergency accommodation is a family too many.

Eoghan Murphy says despite the numbers of homeless people, some improvements are being made.

 

