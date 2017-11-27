15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

1800 Galway children waiting for speech and language therapy

By GBFM News
November 27, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,800 children across Galway are waiting for speech and language therapy, while five posts in the service remain vacant.

The figures were released to forum chairperson, Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade at HSE Regional Health Forum level.

 

The HSE has revealed that 431 children in the Galway primary care system are waiting for an initial speech and language assessment.

A further 1350 are waiting for initial or further therapy.

Over 400 children are waiting between four and eight months for an appointment.

The HSE says it has approval to take on staff to fill the five vacant posts which exist, but recruitment is proving difficult.

