18 per cent increase in internet address registrations in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a thousand new internet addresses or domain names have been registered in Galway in the first half of the year

The 948 new .ie domains represent an 18 per cent increase on the January to June period last year

That’s according to the latest report published today by the IE Domain Registry, the company that manages and maintains Ireland’s official country domain name, .ie

The report shows that nationally just over 20 thousand new .ie domains were registered in the first half of the year or 112 every day.

This is an 11 percent increase on the same period last year and is the best half-year period for new .ie domain registrations since 2011.

SMEs, including corporate bodies and sole traders, made up 67 percent of all new .ie registrations in this period.

There were 230,611 registered .ie domains by 30 June 2017, up 6 percent year-on-year.

Chief Executive David Curtin says the 18 per cent increase in registrations in Galway shows that an increasing number of small and medium enterprises understand the value of a website and, in particular, e-commerce.