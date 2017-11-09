15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

170 thousand euro funding boost for Galway public libraries

By GBFM News
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of almost 170 thousand euro has been ring-fenced for technology upgrades at Galway’s public libraries.

The funding is part of a €3.8 million national allocation from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The funding for Galway is made up of 126 thousand euro from the Department and 42 thousand euro from Galway County Council.

It’ll support three key areas including the introduction or modernisation of self-service technology, hot-desk facilities and the purchase of new book stock.

Junior Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne says the government wants to ensure that libraries remain at the heart of local communities.

