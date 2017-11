Galway Bay fm newsroom – 70 thousand euro has been allocated for sports equipment for schools in the Galway Gaeltacht.

Minister for Community Development and Galway West – South Mayo TD Seán Kyne says the funding of 69 thousand euro will benefit 17 Galway schools.

It will be used on sports and exercise equipment to help pupils become more physically active and encourages the use of the Irish language in an informal setting.