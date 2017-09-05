Over 1600 children waiting for appointments at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are more than 1600 children waiting for an initial appointment at University Hospital Galway.

According to Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy more than 300 have been waiting for a year and over 100 haven’t been seen in more than 18 months.

The Fianna Fáil TD notes that this is a 50% rise in the number waiting a year since July 2016 and more than a 40% rise in those waiting over 18 months.

He also pointed out there are nearly 500 children waiting for a first appointment at Portiuncala Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Deputy Murphy says more investment is needed in the National Treatment Purchase Fund to fix waiting lists.