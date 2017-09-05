15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Over 1600 children waiting for appointments at UHG

By GBFM News
September 5, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are more than 1600 children waiting for an initial appointment at University Hospital Galway.

According to Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy more than 300 have been waiting for a year and over 100 haven’t been seen in more than 18 months.

The Fianna Fáil TD notes that this is a 50% rise in the number waiting a year since July 2016 and more than a 40% rise in those waiting over 18 months.

He also pointed out there are nearly 500 children waiting for a first appointment at Portiuncala Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Deputy Murphy says more investment is needed in the National Treatment Purchase Fund to fix waiting lists.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
RHS Home Care
September 5, 2017
Irish College and its director found guilty over fatal fire in Belgium which killed two GMIT students
September 5, 2017
Galway winning hurlers overwhelmed by public support
September 4, 2017
City native is new President of NUI Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 5, 2017
Ireland Girls Sevens Team Take Home UK School Games Title
September 4, 2017
The Curragh Racecourse Partner with Childhood Cancer Foundation
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK