Galway Bay fm newsroom – 16 new jobs are being created in Galway with the extension of VHI Healthcare’s [email protected] service.

The service, formerly known as VHI Homecare will offer an enhanced service in the west.

It’ll allow suitable patients to leave hospital early and continue treatments in their own homes under the care of VHI doctors and nurses.

Initially it will be available to VHI Healthcare customers living within a 30 kilometre radius of Galway city.