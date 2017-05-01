Under 16 Ladies Championship Finals Results

There were sixteen Ladies Football Championship Finals played over the weekend throughout the County.
Results
1A Cup Kilkerrin Clonberne 9-24 Naomh Mhuire 1-03
1A Shield Corofin 3-13 Dunmore 1-14
1B Cup Claregalway 8-10 Tuam Cortoon 3-09
1B Shield Annaghdown 3-16 Barna 0-05
2A Cup Moycullen 8-12 St Mary’s 6-09
2A Shield Grainne Mhaols 7-17 Caherlistrane 3-01
2B Cup Killannin 3-08 St Gabriels 3-05
2B Shield St Brendan’s 7-05 Ballinasloe 1-03
3A Cup Glenamaddy Williamstown 2-09 Monivea Abbey 1-01
3A Shield Naomh Anna Leitir Mór 7-17 Micheal Breathnachs 4-08
3B Cup An Cheathrú Rua 4-12 Caltra Cuans 5-07
3B Shield Annaghdown 4-03 Claregalway 2-07
4A Cup Menlough Skehana 3-05 Salthill Knocknacarra. 2-07
4A Shield St Michael’s 9-07 St Furseys 5-07
4B Cup Loughrea 7-12 Clonbur 0-0
4B Shield Milltown 10-09 Oughterard 0-02