15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

Galway Ladies

Under 16 Ladies Championship Finals Results

By Sport GBFM
May 1, 2017

Time posted: 4:27 pm

There were sixteen Ladies Football Championship Finals played over the weekend throughout the County.
Results
1A Cup Kilkerrin Clonberne 9-24 Naomh Mhuire 1-03
1A Shield Corofin 3-13 Dunmore 1-14
1B Cup Claregalway 8-10 Tuam Cortoon 3-09
1B Shield Annaghdown 3-16 Barna 0-05
2A Cup Moycullen 8-12 St Mary’s 6-09
2A Shield Grainne Mhaols 7-17 Caherlistrane 3-01
2B Cup Killannin 3-08 St Gabriels 3-05
2B Shield St Brendan’s 7-05 Ballinasloe 1-03
3A Cup Glenamaddy Williamstown 2-09 Monivea Abbey 1-01
3A Shield Naomh Anna Leitir Mór 7-17 Micheal Breathnachs 4-08
3B Cup An Cheathrú Rua 4-12 Caltra Cuans 5-07
3B Shield Annaghdown 4-03 Claregalway 2-07
4A Cup Menlough Skehana 3-05 Salthill Knocknacarra. 2-07
4A Shield St Michael’s 9-07 St Furseys 5-07
4B Cup Loughrea 7-12 Clonbur 0-0
4B Shield Milltown 10-09 Oughterard 0-02
print
Sport
Hurling Championship Fixtures For Next Weekend
Connemara to host first in series of public meetings on Galway waterways
Galway-GAA
May 1, 2017
Hurling Championship Fixtures For Next Weekend
FEile Skills One
May 1, 2017
Poc Fada 2017 Winners
Tiernan O'Halloran touches down for the decisive score in Connacht's win over Glasgow
May 1, 2017
TIERNAN O’HALLORAN VOTED CONNACHT RUGBY PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

water splash
May 1, 2017
Connemara to host first in series of public meetings on Galway waterways
news-flood-flooding
May 1, 2017
OPW warns 22 million euro must be invested in Galway flood defences

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline