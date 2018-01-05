15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

153 patients waited on trolleys at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital this week

January 5, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 153 patients were left waiting on trolleys at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital during the first week of 2018.

The INMO has revealed that nationally, over 2400 patients waited on hospital trolleys this week alone.

Hospital CEOs have agreed to meet with local nurse representatives in a bid to reduce the number of patients on trolleys.

While there’s been a fall of almost 200 patients on trolleys from a high of 677 last Wednesday, the figure is still higher than last year.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has met with the HSE where they discussed maximising efficiencies in emergency departments to bring trolley numbers down.

