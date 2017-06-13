15 percent drop in Galway car sales

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a 15 percent drop in car sales across Galway.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal that 3, 400 thousand vehicles have been sold in the county so far this year.

That’s a drop of 15 percent on the figure of 4000 cars sold by the same time last year.

The latest figures show that the decline continued last month – with a drop of 8% in car sales compared to May 2016.

Nationally, car sales are so far down 10 percent across the board – from almost 100 thousand car sales in 2016 to just under 90 thousand so far this year.

Brian Cooke of the Society of Irish Motor Industry is optimistic that sales will pick up in the second half of the year.