15 new jobs at Galway-based high end motoring group

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway car group is creating 15 new jobs.

Connolly Motor Group is creating the jobs with the announcement that it will open a new Mercedes-Benz dealership at its showrooms in Briarhill, later this month.

This brings the motor group’s total workforce in Galway to over 50 and the company is currently recruiting for the positions.

The Connolly Motor Group is run by brothers Kevin and Neil Connolly and already has an Audi dealership in Galway.

General Manager for Mercedes Benz Padraig Keating says the dealership is a huge boost to the motor industry in Galway.