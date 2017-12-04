15 new jobs to be created by healthy fast-food restaurant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 15 new jobs will be created in Galway this week when fast-food retailer Freshly Chopped opens an outlet in Eyre Square.

This will be the second Galway branch of the healthy, fast-food restaurant along with its existing outlet on Newcastle Road.

Co-Founder and Managing Director of Freshly Chopped Brian Lee says there is an increasing demand for quick and convenient healthy food.

The Eyre Square restaurant will open this Wednesday.

Including the Galway branch Freshly Chopped is opening five new outlets this week in Waterford city, Turvey and North Wall in Dublin, and Wilton in Cork.