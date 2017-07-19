THE 146TH OPEN AT ROYAL BIRKDALE TO BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST EVER

A record venue crowd of more than 225,000 spectators are expected to attend The 146th Open at Royal Birkdale this week making it one of the best attended in the history of the Championship.

Based on strong advance sales, the attendance will surpass the previous high mark of 201,500 at Royal Birkdale in 2008, with this year’s Championship the fastest selling in history. Thousands of fans are still expected to purchase tickets throughout the week and this year’s Championship could take its place in the four largest attendances in The Open’s history.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The record number of spectators expected to attend Royal Birkdale this week underpins The Open’s reputation as one of the world’s great sporting events.

“We very much look forward to welcoming fans from all over the globe to Royal Birkdale to join us for a true celebration of world-class sport.”

The Open is increasingly attracting a younger audience with more than 20,000 young people aged under 25 attending the Championship. More than 10,000 Youth Tickets have been sold in advance of the Championship, while over 10,000 juniors aged 16 years will attend the Championship free of charge as part of the successful Kids Go Free initiative.

Several hospitality and ticket categories have sold out with the Claret Jug Pavilion, Champions Club, Greenside Club, Reserved Seating and Twilight Tickets all selling out in advance of the Championship.

More than 3,000 spectators will take advantage of free accommodation for youngsters and a low-cost rate for adults at The Open Camping Village located at nearby Victoria Park.

Notes to Editors:

The Open’s Biggest Attendances:

2000, St Andrews, Scotland: 239,000

2015, St Andrews, Scotland: 237,000

2006, Royal Liverpool, England: 230,000

2017, Royal Birkdale, England: >225,000

2005, St Andrews, Scotland: 223,000

1990, St Andrews, Scotland: 209,000

2014, Royal Liverpool, England: 203,000

2008, Royal Birkdale, England: 201,500

2010, St Andrews, England: 201,000

1998, Royal Birkdale, England: 195,000

The Open

The 146th Open will be played at Royal Birkdale from 16-23 July 2017.

The Open is golf’s oldest championship. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport’s most international Major Championship with qualifying events on every continent. For one week each year, the pursuit of the famous Claret Jug trophy is the focus of the sporting world, followed globally by millions of fans.

Staged by The R&A, The Open delivers an annual economic benefit of up to £100 million to its host region, while the Championship’s commercial success supports the development of the game, worldwide.