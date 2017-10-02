15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

132 Galway children in emergency accommodation on one night last week

By GBFM News
October 2, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom

50 families, including over 130 children, stayed in emergency accommodation across Galway on Friday night.

The figure has been released as COPE Galway launches its 2016 Annual Report.

COPE’s services engaged with 500 homeless children last year.

It shows that during 2016, 649 families sought help – 702 adults and 512 children.

COPE Galway’s Martin O’Connor says these figures will continue to rise until more housing is made available.

The keynote address at today’s launch was delivered by Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Dr Geoffrey Shannon.

In his address, he explained how a child’s human rights are seriously affected when the child is placed in emergency accommodation.

Dr Shannon says experiencing homelessness as a young child can have damaging consequences.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Wednesday – Live from Evergreen Healthfoods Galway Shopping Centre for Croi Night Run
Lanidor Portuguese Ladies Fashion Brand open first Irish store in Galway
October 2, 2017
An Post to re-advertise for post office contract in Carna
October 2, 2017
Mental Health minister to liase with HSE over Galway Youth Counselling funding issues
October 2, 2017
COPE homelessness charity engaged with 500 Galway children last year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 2, 2017
Sinead Burke Is Galway’s Sole Nominee For Ladies All-Stars
October 2, 2017
Champions Cup the one to win as PRO14 clubs look forward to Europe
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK