13 people killed on Galway roads over past 18 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three people died on Galway’s roads during the first six months of this year.

Nationally, Statistics from the Road Safety Authority reveal that 186 people died on Irish roads during 2016.

Of the 186 fatalities, there were 81 drivers killed, 38 passengers, 35 pedestrians, 22 motorcyclists and 10 cyclists.

Ten of the fatal incidents last year happened across Galway – bringing the total killed over the past eighteen months to 13.

Of the 186 people who died in traffic incidents during 2016, 74 percent were male.