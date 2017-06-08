12 percent drop in unemployment in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment in Galway has dropped by more than 12 per cent in the past year.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that there are just over 13 and half thousand without jobs in Galway.

This compares to more than 15 thousand the same time last year.

The biggest drop in unemployment last month was in Ballinasloe where 57 people came off the Live Register.

There are now just over 15 hundred people out of work in Ballinasloe.

In Clifden, 35 people came off the Live Register in June leaving its jobless figure at 725.

A further 12 people came off the Live Register in Gort.

There are now 945 people without jobs in Gort.

Just one person came off the Live Register in Tuam in June, leaving its unemployment figure at just over 2 thousand.

Some areas of Galway experienced an increase in unemployment in June however.

An additional 81 people joined the Live Register in the city, bringing its jobless figure up to almost 7 thousand.

Loughrea saw a slight increase of 18 on its jobless figure last month.

There are now almost 14 hundred people without jobs in Loughrea.

Overall unemployment dropped across Galway by 6 in June, however comparing the figures to June 2016, there has been a 12 per cent decrease in unemployment.