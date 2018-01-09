12 per cent drop in unemployment in Galway over past year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The unemployment rate in Galway is down almost 12 per cent since last year, despite a slight rise in the month of December.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that there were just over 12 thousand 400 people out of work in the city and county at the end of last year.

This is a drop of more than 16 hundred from the end of December the previous year.

There was a mixed bag in terms of unemployment figures in Galway last month, with some areas seeing a decrease while others experienced an increase.

Overall around 100 more people joined the Live Register in Galway in December.

The biggest rise in unemployment was in Ballinasloe, where an extra 48 people signed on.

There are now just over 14 hundred people without work in Ballinasloe.

Clifden also saw an increase in unemployment last month, bringing its jobless figure up to 937.

In Tuam, there was a similar increase with 33 more people joining the Live Register in December.

There are now just over 18 hundred people out of work in Tuam.

Gort also experienced an increase with unemployment figures rising by 33, bringing its jobless figure to 938.

Bucking the trend last month was Galway city, where 38 people came off the Live Register last month.

There are now just over 6 thousand people out of work in the city.

A slight decrease of 4 in Loughrea last month left its jobless figure at just over 12 hundred.

Despite the slight increase in unemployment in many areas in December, the rate is still down 12 per cent on the same period in 2016 with a total of 12 thousand 422 people out of work in Galway.