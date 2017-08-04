15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

11 caravans still parked illegally in Salthill in defiance of City Council warning

By GBFM News
August 4, 2017

Time posted: 5:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eleven caravans remain illegally parked in Salthill this evening in defiance of a warning from the City Council they would be removed this afternoon.

Council officials have been liasing with Gardai since yesterday morning in a bid to move the vehicles which remain camped at Rockbarton Road.

One of the caravans has since moved outside a school in Knocknacarra.

 

The first of the caravans moved onto Rockbarton Road outside Leisureland some 9 weeks ago – and was in recent days joined by eleven other vehicles.

Over the past few hours, two of the dwellings have left the location by mutual agreement – but eleven caravans remain at the site as we head into the bank holiday weekend.

One of the caravans has moved on to the roadside near the entrance of St John the Apostle national school in Knocknacarra.

It’s after further documentation was served on the occupants that remain at Rockbarton Road this morning by city officials – who were accompanied by Gardai to ensure there was no breach of the peace.

Last evening the City Council warned that if the occupants failed to vacate the location, they could be towed.

The local authority repeating that warning earlier today – advising that if the unlawfully parked caravans did not leave, it intended to remove them this afternoon.

However, nothing has materialised so far – leaving many to wonder if anything can, or will, be done over the bank holiday weekend.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
RORY HALE SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
Match goers warned of travel disruptions in Dublin this weekend
August 4, 2017
Match goers warned of travel disruptions in Dublin this weekend
August 4, 2017
Less than one in ten Galway homes have top energy rating
August 4, 2017
Peterswell native celebrates 101st birthday

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 4, 2017
Galway Minor Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 4, 2017
RORY HALE SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK