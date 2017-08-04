11 caravans still parked illegally in Salthill in defiance of City Council warning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eleven caravans remain illegally parked in Salthill this evening in defiance of a warning from the City Council they would be removed this afternoon.

Council officials have been liasing with Gardai since yesterday morning in a bid to move the vehicles which remain camped at Rockbarton Road.

One of the caravans has since moved outside a school in Knocknacarra.

The first of the caravans moved onto Rockbarton Road outside Leisureland some 9 weeks ago – and was in recent days joined by eleven other vehicles.

Over the past few hours, two of the dwellings have left the location by mutual agreement – but eleven caravans remain at the site as we head into the bank holiday weekend.

One of the caravans has moved on to the roadside near the entrance of St John the Apostle national school in Knocknacarra.

It’s after further documentation was served on the occupants that remain at Rockbarton Road this morning by city officials – who were accompanied by Gardai to ensure there was no breach of the peace.

Last evening the City Council warned that if the occupants failed to vacate the location, they could be towed.

The local authority repeating that warning earlier today – advising that if the unlawfully parked caravans did not leave, it intended to remove them this afternoon.

However, nothing has materialised so far – leaving many to wonder if anything can, or will, be done over the bank holiday weekend.