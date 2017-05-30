109 thousand private cars on Galway roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are currently over 109 thousand private cars registered across the city and county.

The latest figures from the national Vehicle and Driver Statistics Bulletin reveal that across Galway, more than 158 thousand people hold a driving license.

The most popular car brands across the city and county in 2016 were Toyota and Volkswagen, with 33 thousand Galway motorists choosing to drive them.

The bulletin also reveals that there are over 5,600 tractors registered across Galway, and almost 1,400 motorcycles.

Nationally, the total number of taxed vehicles recorded on Irish roads at the end of 2016 was over 2.6 million – that’s an increase of 2 percent on the 2015 figure.

More than 56% of Irish motorists drive a diesel model, and three quarters of the vehicles on our roads are four or more years old.