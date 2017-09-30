Up to 80,000 visitors to generate 9 million euro during Ballinasloe Horse Fair

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 80 thousand visitors are expected to descend on Ballinasloe from tomorrow for the annual October Fair

The fair, which dates back to the 18th century, is one of the oldest and largest of its kind in Europe – and is worth around 9 million euro to the local economy

It’s one of the most important events on the Ballinasloe calendar and will be officially opened by jockey Paul Carberry tomorrow at noon

The backbone of the 8-day event is a wide range of traditional equestrian activities and there will be road closures and traffic restrictions throughout the event

Other highlights include soapbox racing, a fireworks display, an international craft market, a vintage parade, a jiving competition and a dog show

The full programme of events can be found at ballinasloeoctoberfair.com