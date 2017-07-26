15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

1000 people across Connemara face lack of GP service as replacement turns down the job

By GBFM News
July 26, 2017

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new GP who had been selected by the HSE to serve the Carraroe area has decided not to take up the position.

It follows concerns that over 1,000 people across Connemara could be left without GP coverage from next week when local GP Dr Mary Feerick retires.

The HSE is working to recruit a new GP for Carraroe.

Interviews were held and a candidate was selected but informed the HSE this week that they had decided not to take up the position.

Galway West TD and junior Minister Sean Kyne says the HSE is working to secure a locum GP for the area while efforts continue on recruiting a permanent GP.

However, Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh says there’s a likelihood of a gap in service once the local GP retires on Friday week.

He says any interruption to the GP service could have severe consequences for patients.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
