FYI Galway

Over 1000 county homes without power due to high winds

By GBFM News
December 29, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1,000 homes and businesses across the west of the county are without power this morning due to high winds.

A status yellow wind warning is place for 9 counties today with winds up to 110 kms per hour expected.

Met Eireann issued the alert for Donegal, Galway, North Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Hundreds of homes in Spiddal, Inverin, Carraroe, Lettermullen, Cornamona, Oughterard and Moycullen are already without electricity due to a series of faults.

ESB crews are on standby to restore power to any areas which may be badly affected by the strong winds.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
