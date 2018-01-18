More than 100 women from Galway access UK abortion services in 2016

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 women from Galway travelled to the U.K in 2016 for an abortion according to the latest figures from Health Minister, Simon Harris.

He revealed the number of women who travelled abroad for terminations from every county in the country.

113 women from Galway made the journey for abortions.

Minister Harris says the figures represent real women at a crisis point in their lives.

The Dáil debate on abortion continues today.

Yesterday, a Galway Fine Gael TD said it’s inevitable a woman will die because of abortion pills if current laws are not changed.

Hildegarde Naughton considers herself pro-life, but said the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th amendment made her realise something needs to be done.

She said the availability of abortion pills online has changed the game.