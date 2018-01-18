15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

More than 100 women from Galway access UK abortion services in 2016

By GBFM News
January 18, 2018

Time posted: 8:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 100 women from Galway travelled to the U.K in 2016 for an abortion according to the latest figures from Health Minister, Simon Harris.

He revealed the number of women who travelled abroad for terminations from every county in the country.

113 women from Galway made the journey for abortions.

Minister Harris says the figures represent real women at a crisis point in their lives.

The Dáil debate on abortion continues today.

Yesterday, a Galway Fine Gael TD said it’s inevitable a woman will die because of abortion pills if current laws are not changed.

Hildegarde Naughton considers herself pro-life, but said the Oireachtas Committee on the 8th amendment made her realise something needs to be done.

She said the availability of abortion pills online has changed the game.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Attempts to revoke permission for Poolboy waste facility amid local objections
January 17, 2018
Attempts to revoke permission for Poolboy waste facility amid local objections
January 17, 2018
Funding boost for Galway Hospice
January 17, 2018
Minister challenged in Dáil over condition of Carraroe road

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 17, 2018
Connacht Rugby Releases Squad Update Ahead Of Final Pool 5 Clash
January 17, 2018
SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme is coming to Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK