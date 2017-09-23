15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

100 thousand euro boost for Loughrea as National Hot Air Balloon Championships to get underway

By GBFM News
September 23, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Loughrea is set to receive an economic boost of up to 100 thousand euro over the coming week as the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships get underway in the town tomorrow.

The annual competition is the longest running of its type in the world and was first held at Newcastle House in Ballymahon, Co. Longford in 1971.

Competitors from across Europe, the US and South America will crew up to 40 balloons across the county’s skies during the week long event.

They’ll also visit local schools to demonstrate their craft and hope to perform a ‘night glow’ event, where Balloons will inflate at night to the sound of music.

The Loughrea Hotel and Spa will be the base for the competition, with launches set to take place every morning from tomorrow until Friday.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Inland Fisheries weighs in on pike and trout management row
September 23, 2017
Inland Fisheries weighs in on pike and trout management row
September 23, 2017
Gas Networks Ireland says supply will be restored to all Galway areas within 24 hours
September 23, 2017
Energy safety regulator confirms full investigation into introduction of odourless gas into Galway network

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 22, 2017
Schools Triathlon Programme Launched – Sport Linked To Improved Exam Results
September 22, 2017
AIG CUPS & SHIELDS RESULTS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK