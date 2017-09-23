100 thousand euro boost for Loughrea as National Hot Air Balloon Championships to get underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Loughrea is set to receive an economic boost of up to 100 thousand euro over the coming week as the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships get underway in the town tomorrow.

The annual competition is the longest running of its type in the world and was first held at Newcastle House in Ballymahon, Co. Longford in 1971.

Competitors from across Europe, the US and South America will crew up to 40 balloons across the county’s skies during the week long event.

They’ll also visit local schools to demonstrate their craft and hope to perform a ‘night glow’ event, where Balloons will inflate at night to the sound of music.

The Loughrea Hotel and Spa will be the base for the competition, with launches set to take place every morning from tomorrow until Friday.