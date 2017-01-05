Over 100 Galway nursing home beds lie vacant as trolley figures remain high

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are at least 109 vacant nursing home beds available across Galway this week – but high numbers of patients are still waiting on trolleys at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital.

Nursing Homes Ireland says over 700 beds are available around the country, and these could be used to alleviate the current trolley crisis.

The information was derived from a snapshot survey undertaken by the organisation yesterday.

The number of beds available may be much higher – as there are more than 370 NHI nursing homes – but just under 180 responded within the short timeframe.

There are 37 NHI nursing homes in Galway, and the 15 which responded have a total of 109 vacant beds.

There are 42 patients on trolleys at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital today – and both hospitals remain under severe pressure as a result of overcrowding.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO says nursing homes can play a key role in alleviating this crisis.