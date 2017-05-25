Over 100 Galway complaints to Children’s Ombudsman last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 100 complaints were made by Galway residents to the Ombudsman for Children last year.

That’s according to the Children’s Office Annual report for 2016, which has been published this week.

The report shows that about 100 of the 16 hundred complaints received by the office during 2016 came from County Galway.

Education was a factor in 46% of the complaints received nationally.

The report says the majority of these complaints related to specifically to schools – including the management of peer bullying, and issues involving social media.

Almost a quarter of the complaints received across Ireland related to the Child and Family Agency, Tusla.

The document also states that there was an increase in the number of complaints relating to children with disabilities in inappropriate housing.