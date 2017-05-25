15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Over 100 Galway complaints to Children’s Ombudsman last year

By GBFM News
May 25, 2017

Time posted: 10:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 100 complaints were made by Galway residents to the Ombudsman for Children last year.

That’s according to the Children’s Office Annual report for 2016, which has been published this week.

The report shows that about 100 of the 16 hundred complaints received by the office during 2016 came from County Galway.

Education was a factor in 46% of the complaints received nationally.

The report says the majority of these complaints related to specifically to schools – including the management of peer bullying, and issues involving social media.

Almost a quarter of the complaints received across Ireland related to the Child and Family Agency, Tusla.

The document also states that there was an increase in the number of complaints relating to children with disabilities in inappropriate housing.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Bay Online – The OB Show May 2017
May 25, 2017
Claregalway man gets suspended sentence for hacking UK newspaper website
May 25, 2017
Man released on bail following city drug seizure
University Hospital Galway
May 24, 2017
HSE defends UHG mental health service following recent controversies

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 24, 2017
World Class Showjumping in Ballinasloe Next Weekend
May 24, 2017
Academy trio graduate to senior squad
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK