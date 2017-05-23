10 Traveller families to leave Salthill Cúl Trá site due to health and safety concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 10 Traveller families have received notice to quit the Cúl Trá site in Salthill by next month.

Galway Traveller Movement says the families have been ordered to leave the site by June 5th due to health and safety concerns.

It’s understood Galway City Council has been carrying out safety inspections at the site for the last two years in light of the Carrickmines tragedy.

Six families will remain at the site.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the city council says it’s working with the individual families involved and is in discussion in a bid to resolve their accommodation needs.

It adds that overcrowding is a serious health and safety concern.

Brigid Kelly is spokesperson for Galway Traveller Movement – she says families are very uncertain for their future.