15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

10 Traveller families to leave Salthill Cúl Trá site due to health and safety concerns

By GBFM News
May 23, 2017

Time posted: 12:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 10 Traveller families have received notice to quit the Cúl Trá site in Salthill by next month.

Galway Traveller Movement says the families have been ordered to leave the site by June 5th due to health and safety concerns.

It’s understood Galway City Council has been carrying out safety inspections at the site for the last two years in light of the Carrickmines tragedy.

Six families will remain at the site.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the city council says it’s working with the individual families involved and is in discussion in a bid to resolve their accommodation needs.

It adds that overcrowding is a serious health and safety concern.

Brigid Kelly is spokesperson for Galway Traveller Movement – she says families are very uncertain for their future.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Sunday – Live from 128th Athenry Agricultural Show
May 23, 2017
Almost 13 thousand households sign up to Galway Garda text alert scheme
May 23, 2017
Minister says An Post is committed to maintaining post office in Carna
May 23, 2017
City Council defends work on Traveller accommodation after committee meeting walk-out

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 23, 2017
Irish Eventing team named for Tattersalls Nations Cup
May 23, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK