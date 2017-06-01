15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

10 percent of alcohol related road fatalities recorded in Galway

By GBFM News
June 1, 2017

Time posted: 3:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 10 percent of all road fatalities with a positive alcohol toxicology result so far this year were recorded in Galway.

This compares to 11 percent in Cork, and 12 percent in Dublin.

Arrests for driving under the influence nationwide are up by 18% for the first four months of this year – compared to the same period last year.

The figures have been released by Gardai today as motorists plan ahead for the bank holiday weekend.

The study finds that over half of all alcohol related road fatalities took place between the hours of 8pm and 4am.

Acting Western Regional Traffic Superintendent Ernie White has appealed to drivers not to take any risks while behind the wheel.

