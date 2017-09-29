15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

10% drop in property tax for county home owners

September 29, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Property owners across the county will benefit from a 10% drop in their local property tax next year.

A special meeting of the County Council was called for today after a controversial vote on the issue on Monday.

At that meeting, 16 of 39 councillors voted to keep the current rate of LPT for 2018.

However, the vote was taken while a significant number of councillors were absent from the chamber, as they were discussing another local authority matter in an adjoining meeting room.

As a result, today’s special meeting was called – and 20 out of 26 councillors present voted to revoke the decision to retain the same rate of LPT as last year.

Last year’s rate included an increase of 10% from the base level.

At today’s meeting, 20 councillors voted to revert to the 2016 rate of LPT – which means the 10% increase applied this year will not be applied for 2018.

This means a 10% decrease in LPT for property owners across the county next year.

The reduced rate was proposed by Fianna Fail councillor Mary Hoade who says it’s up to the government to bridge the council’s funding gap – not the tax payer.

