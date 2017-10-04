1 million euro for town and village initiatives across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 1 million euro has been allocated for community initiatives across Galway under the national Town and Village Scheme.

It’s part of a national allocation of 20 million euro.

Junior Minister and Galway West TD Seán Kyne has confirmed funding for 13 projects across Galway.

An Spideal will receive 64,000 euro for streetscaping, footpaths, and tourism projects.

100,000 euro is going to Ballinasloe for footpaths and line marking.

Ballygar will spend nearly 80,000 euro on a Bus Shelter, a Band Stand, trail, paths, and signage.

Ballyglunin has been granted 80,000 euro to restore iconic structures and develop a cultural strategy.

Another 80,000 euro will go towards extending a walking trail in the area of Caherlistrane and Belclare.

While Clifden has been allocated 80,000 for work on the Harbour Side Public Amenity Park.

Clonbur will receive just under 40,000 for enhancements to a walking trail in the area.

Corrandulla has been granted almost 100,000 for a playground, re-surfacing works and a pedestrian crossing.

Headford will be installing a pedestrian crossing, a bus shelter, footpaths, and other enhancements for 80,000 euro.

More than 50,000 euro is going to Inis Mór for a Field of Trees Park Development in the area of Cill Rónáin.

While Loughrea will receive 100,000 for enhancements to Loughrea Lake and an amenity area.

Over 70,000 will be spent on the construction of footpaths at Tully Cross in Connemara.

And almost 80,000 will go towards refurbishing footpaths in Woodford.