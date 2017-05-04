1.8 million euro in funding for NUI Galway researchers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three new research projects are set to advance at NUI Galway following the allocation of 1.8 million euro in funding from the the Health Research Board

Dr Martin O’Donnell, Professor of Translational Medicine will receive funding for research on Community Risk-based monitoring for an Atrial Fibrillation Trial.

Professor Sean Dinneen, Professor of Diabetic Medicine is carrying out research aimed at improving outcomes for young adults living with type 1 diabetes.

Professor Eamon O’Shea, Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia has received an ‘Applied Partnership Award’ for resource allocation, priority-setting and consensus in dementia care in Ireland.